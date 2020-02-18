Dell to sell cybersecurity unit for $2.08 bln

US Markets

Dell Technologies Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its cybersecurity unit RSA for $2.08 billion to a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board and AlpInvest Partners.

The deal is expected to close in the next six to nine months, the companies said.

