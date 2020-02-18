Dell to sell cybersecurity unit for $2.08 bln

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc DELL.N said on Tuesday it would sell its cybersecurity unit RSA for $2.08 billion to a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board and AlpInvest Partners.

The deal is expected to close in the next six to nine months, the companies said.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Ambhini.Aishwarya@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3268;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.