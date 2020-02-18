Dell To Sell Cybersecurity Division RSA For $2.075 Bln

(RTTNews) - A consortium led by Symphony Technology Group, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board and AlpInvest Partners have agreed to buy Dell Technologies' (DELL) cybersecurity division RSA in an all-cash transaction for $2.075 billion.

The deal includes the purchase of RSA Archer, RSA NetWitness Platform, RSA SecurID, RSA Fraud and Risk Intelligence and RSA Conference. The deal is expected to close in the next six to nine months. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

RSA provides risk, security and fraud teams with the ability to manage digital risk, including threat detection and response, identity and access management, integrated risk management and omnichannel fraud prevention.

"As one of the world's elite security brands, RSA represents a great opportunity for solving some of the rapidly developing customer challenges that go along with digital transformation," said William Chisholm, Managing Partner at Symphony Technology Group. "We are excited and fully committed to maximizing the power of RSA's talent, expertise and tremendous growth potential and continuing RSA's strategy to serve customers with a holistic approach to managing their digital risk."

The transaction is subject to customary conditions. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Dell Technologies. Hogan Lovells is acting as legal advisor to Dell Technologies.

