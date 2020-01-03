Dell to Let Users Mirror iPhone's Screen on Their Laptops

Dell Technologies DELL is reportedly set to release a software that will allow Apple AAPL users to mirror their iPhone screen on Dell Laptops.



The feature, which will be rolled out in the coming months, will be an update to Dell’s Mobile Connect Software and will require the download of an iPhone app. The software added similar functionality to Android phones in 2018.



Per Bloomberg, the update will also allow users to drag photos, videos and other files from their iPhone to their computers. Previously, people using Mobile Connect with an iPhone were only able to get notifications and send texts.



Apple Inc. Price and Consensus

Apple Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apple Inc. Quote

New Feature to Boost Sales



The feature is expected to make Dell’s laptops more attractive to iPhone users and thus improve its sales.



Although Apple has offered deep integration between its Mac computers and iPhones for years, including easy file transfers, messaging and calls, it does not offer a screen mirroring feature.



Apple iPhones have a huge installed base and tapping into it will be a significant boost to Dell’s growth efforts.



Notably, iPhones had an active installed base of 900 million units at the start of 2019 and the number is likely to have gone up during the year.



Strengthening Competitive Position



The new feature is also expected to give Dell a competitive edge in the highly competitive PC market, which is currently dominated by the likes of Lenovo and Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE.



Per Gartner data, as of second-quarter 2019, Lenovo and HP had a market share of 25% and 22.2%, respectively, with Dell at the third place with a market share of 16.9%.



Dell’s market share increased after winning several commercial contracts for its desktops and workstations.



Notably, in third-quarter fiscal 2020, the company witnessed double-digit growth in the number of commercial units sold, with commercial revenues growing 9% year over year to $8.3 billion.



Further, Dell partnered with Alphabet’s GOOGL Google division in 2019 to launch new Chromebook models. This has allowed it to gain a foothold in the low-end PC market.



Zacks Rank



Dell currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.