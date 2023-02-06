US Markets
DELL

Dell to lay off 5% of workforce amid PC slump

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 06, 2023 — 06:11 am EST

Written by Aditya Soni for Reuters ->

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc DELL.N said on Monday it would lay off about 5% of its workforce as it struggles with a slump in the personal computer market and braces for a potential recession.

PC demand has collapsed after a two-year boom during the pandemic when people working from home splurged on everything from new monitors and laptops to keyboards.

The layoffs also add to the thousands of cuts in the tech industry whose outlook has been shaken by a drop in spending by consumers and businesses due to rising interest rates.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Aditya.Soni@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 1130;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DELL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.