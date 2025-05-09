Dell Technologies's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DELL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Dell Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $735,100, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $477,690.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $105.0 for Dell Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dell Technologies options trades today is 1382.89 with a total volume of 1,385.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dell Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $12.35 $11.8 $11.85 $95.00 $651.7K 68 550 DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $39.1 $39.1 $39.1 $60.00 $121.2K 108 31 DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/23/25 $12.05 $12.0 $12.0 $85.00 $120.0K 348 100 DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.95 $3.85 $3.9 $105.00 $90.4K 3.0K 284 DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.0 $17.7 $18.0 $95.00 $72.0K 814 40

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Dell Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Dell Technologies

With a trading volume of 2,057,807, the price of DELL is down by -0.22%, reaching $96.01.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 20 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Dell Technologies

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $111.0.

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $120. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $105. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $108.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for DELL

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

