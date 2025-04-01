Dell Technologies's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DELL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 43 extraordinary options activities for Dell Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 22 are puts, totaling $2,528,450, and 21 are calls, amounting to $2,324,230.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $75.0 and $120.0 for Dell Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Dell Technologies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Dell Technologies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $75.0 to $120.0, over the past month.

Dell Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/11/25 $2.68 $2.48 $2.5 $91.00 $525.0K 66 2.1K DELL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.35 $3.2 $3.2 $90.00 $484.3K 3.6K 1.5K DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $6.0 $5.85 $5.85 $90.00 $439.3K 925 998 DELL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.05 $14.4 $14.85 $92.50 $350.4K 1.5K 2 DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $8.95 $8.8 $8.8 $95.00 $308.0K 939 368

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Dell Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Dell Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 4,304,344, the price of DELL is up by 0.2%, reaching $91.33.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 58 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Dell Technologies

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $137.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Dell Technologies, targeting a price of $145. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Dell Technologies, targeting a price of $130.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Dell Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for DELL

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

