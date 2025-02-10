Dell Technologies's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in DELL often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 options trades for Dell Technologies. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 46% bullish and 38% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $74,400, and 25 calls, totaling $2,718,493.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $110.0 for Dell Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Dell Technologies stands at 909.88, with a total volume reaching 24,504.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Dell Technologies, situated within the strike price corridor from $60.0 to $110.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $22.45 $22.4 $22.4 $90.00 $504.0K 71 0 DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $9.35 $9.05 $9.21 $100.00 $184.1K 1.1K 1.4K DELL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $9.4 $8.9 $9.12 $100.00 $182.3K 1.1K 1.2K DELL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $9.5 $8.4 $8.98 $100.00 $179.6K 1.1K 800 DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $9.4 $8.4 $8.7 $100.00 $173.9K 1.1K 0

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Dell Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Dell Technologies's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 164,631, the price of DELL is up by 1.33%, reaching $107.78. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 17 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

