Dell Technologies's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Dell Technologies.

Looking at options history for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) we detected 26 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,737,439 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $441,991.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $110.0 for Dell Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dell Technologies options trades today is 1865.43 with a total volume of 6,362.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dell Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.6 $4.5 $4.5 $90.00 $1.1M 11.5K 3.0K DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $44.25 $42.2 $43.0 $70.00 $107.5K 0 25 DELL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $2.23 $2.17 $2.23 $90.00 $104.8K 2.6K 598 DELL PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $7.45 $7.4 $7.45 $80.00 $75.9K 846 103 DELL PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/25/25 $1.25 $1.21 $1.25 $90.00 $62.5K 1.1K 500

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

In light of the recent options history for Dell Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Dell Technologies's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,829,305, the DELL's price is down by -0.31%, now at $99.5. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 65 days. Expert Opinions on Dell Technologies

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $138.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $116. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Dell Technologies, targeting a price of $130. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Dell Technologies, targeting a price of $150. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Dell Technologies, targeting a price of $145. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $150.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Dell Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.