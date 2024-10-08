Dell Technologies's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DELL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 options trades for Dell Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 16%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $43,420, and 17, calls, for a total amount of $773,840.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $180.0 for Dell Technologies during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dell Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dell Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $11.5 $11.4 $11.5 $120.00 $88.5K 4.2K 292 DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $16.4 $16.05 $16.3 $130.00 $65.2K 886 41 DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.95 $0.94 $0.94 $180.00 $59.3K 13.9K 738 DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/11/24 $11.55 $11.3 $11.3 $110.00 $56.5K 116 101 DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/11/24 $11.4 $11.2 $11.2 $110.00 $56.0K 116 51

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Current Position of Dell Technologies With a volume of 2,674,965, the price of DELL is up 1.87% at $121.31. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days. Expert Opinions on Dell Technologies

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $127.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Susquehanna downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $120. * An analyst from Mizuho has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $135.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Dell Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

