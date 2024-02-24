Dell Technologies (XTRA:12DA) Price Target Increased by 7.43% to 83.08

The average one-year price target for Dell Technologies (XTRA:12DA) has been revised to 83.08 / share. This is an increase of 7.43% from the prior estimate of 77.34 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.21 to a high of 98.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.90% from the latest reported closing price of 82.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dell Technologies. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 3.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 12DA is 0.30%, an increase of 13.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 224,430K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 9,576K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,378K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 12DA by 56.76% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,727K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,805K shares, representing a decrease of 35.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 12DA by 5.42% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 8,434K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,051K shares, representing an increase of 16.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 12DA by 15.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,515K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,592K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 12DA by 30.82% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,400K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,985K shares, representing an increase of 19.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 12DA by 67.66% over the last quarter.

