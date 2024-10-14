Dell Technologies Unusual Options Activity For October 14

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in DELL often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 options trades for Dell Technologies. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 47% bullish and 41% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $37,750, and 16 calls, totaling $872,794.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $110.0 to $175.0 for Dell Technologies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dell Technologies options trades today is 1458.85 with a total volume of 2,029.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dell Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $175.0 over the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/22/24 $5.25 $5.1 $5.25 $134.00 $131.2K 1 250 DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $19.3 $18.55 $19.3 $120.00 $117.7K 472 0 DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $23.65 $22.6 $22.6 $115.00 $90.4K 204 60 DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $12.35 $12.2 $12.35 $120.00 $73.0K 2.2K 51 DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $13.4 $13.25 $13.3 $130.00 $66.5K 261 54

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Dell Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Dell Technologies Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,816,810, the price of DELL is up 0.54% at $128.41. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days. Expert Opinions on Dell Technologies

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $135.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

