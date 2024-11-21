Dell Technologies Unusual Options Activity For November 21

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Dell Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 8% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $107,308, and 9 were calls, valued at $515,995.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $120.0 to $150.0 for Dell Technologies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dell Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dell Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.55 $4.5 $4.5 $150.00 $225.0K 6.9K 1.0K DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $10.95 $10.6 $10.95 $145.00 $60.2K 383 0 DELL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $1.99 $1.79 $1.79 $135.00 $47.6K 1.9K 502 DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $21.1 $21.05 $21.1 $120.00 $42.2K 3.2K 21 DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $2.79 $2.78 $2.79 $150.00 $41.8K 2.3K 167

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Present Market Standing of Dell Technologies With a volume of 1,188,427, the price of DELL is up 1.28% at $135.67. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Dell Technologies

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $154.66666666666666.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $154. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $160. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

