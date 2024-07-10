Dell Technologies Unusual Options Activity For July 10

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in DELL often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Dell Technologies. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 10% bullish and 60% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $181,800, and 9 calls, totaling $412,700.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $170.0 for Dell Technologies over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Dell Technologies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Dell Technologies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $170.0, over the past month.

Dell Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.1 $6.0 $6.0 $110.00 $181.8K 1.7K 0 DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $8.3 $8.1 $8.15 $145.00 $90.4K 3.8K 37 DELL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $19.0 $18.6 $18.8 $155.00 $56.4K 1.5K 2 DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.8 $15.0 $15.1 $170.00 $52.8K 1.1K 0 DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $51.9 $51.0 $51.0 $100.00 $51.0K 63 0

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell is vertically integrated but has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Dell Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Dell Technologies's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,423,419, the price of DELL is down by -1.52%, reaching $143.53. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 50 days from now. Expert Opinions on Dell Technologies

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $160.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $155. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

