Dell Technologies Unusual Options Activity For April 30

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Dell Technologies.

Looking at options history for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $183,175 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $230,677.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $105.0 for Dell Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dell Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dell Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.25 $20.1 $20.1 $100.00 $72.3K 15.6K 38 DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.8 $3.75 $3.75 $100.00 $70.1K 7.5K 264 DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $7.9 $7.7 $7.7 $105.00 $47.7K 60 62 DELL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $21.5 $21.3 $21.3 $100.00 $44.7K 1.4K 22 DELL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.5 $20.2 $20.2 $100.00 $36.3K 15.6K 56

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Dell Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Dell Technologies

With a trading volume of 3,723,829, the price of DELL is down by -4.53%, reaching $89.53.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 29 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Dell Technologies

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $111.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Dell Technologies with a target price of $108. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Dell Technologies, targeting a price of $105. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Dell Technologies with a target price of $120.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Dell Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for DELL

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for DELL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.