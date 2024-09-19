Dell Technologies Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in DELL often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Dell Technologies. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 33% bullish and 44% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $25,000, and 8 calls, totaling $409,402.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $105.0 to $170.0 for Dell Technologies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dell Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dell Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $105.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.2 $5.8 $6.2 $170.00 $79.9K 2.0K 131 DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $26.3 $26.2 $26.3 $120.00 $65.7K 500 105 DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $26.4 $26.2 $26.3 $120.00 $65.7K 500 80 DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.6 $4.4 $4.4 $115.00 $59.8K 7.6K 213 DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $26.85 $26.4 $26.4 $120.00 $44.8K 500 39

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Dell Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Dell Technologies Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,971,780, with DELL's price up by 2.26%, positioned at $118.61. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 71 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Dell Technologies

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $154.6.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Dell Technologies with a target price of $155. An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $140. An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $158. An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $160. An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Outperform rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $160.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Dell Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

