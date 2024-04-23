Dell Technologies Stock Has 20% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) have rocketed 157% over the last 12 months. The growing investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure is emerging as a growth catalyst for the company, and it's why UBS analyst David Vogt sees more upside within the next year.

The analyst maintained the firm's buy rating on the shares but raised the price target from $113 to $141, representing 20% upside over the current share price.

Is Dell stock a buy?

Dell posted a decline in revenue for fiscal 2024 ending in February, but one area that saw strong demand was Dell's AI-optimized servers, where orders in the fiscal fourth quarter increased nearly 40% over the previous quarter.

But UBS sees improving lead times for Nvidia's H100 graphics processing units (GPUs), which are in high demand for AI training, benefiting Dell's server business this year. As supply of these chips increases, the firm expects AI server units to grow nearly 50% in calendar 2024.

The stock trades at a modest forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15, so it's not unreasonable to expect the stock to reach the analyst's price target if Dell's non-server business, such as the consumer PC market, can show improving growth.

However, if consumer demand for PCs, which is still a key part of Dell's business, remains weak in the near term, that could limit the stock's gains. The negative for Dell is that demand for servers wasn't enough to drive growth in total revenue last quarter, which fell 11% year over year. If investors get impatient to see growth across the business, the stock could pull back further from recent highs.

Should you invest $1,000 in Dell Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Dell Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dell Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 22, 2024

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.