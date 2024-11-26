Dell Technologies sees FY25 EPS $7.81, consensus $7.86

16:52 EST Dell Technologies (DELL) sees FY25 EPS $7.81, consensus $7.86
- DELL Earnings: Shares Sink amid Revenue Miss
- Dell Technologies reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.15, consensus $2.06
- Dell Technologies reports Q3 Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue of $11.4B
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- Dell Technologies options imply 6.7% move in share price post-earnings
