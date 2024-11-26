Dell Technologies reports Q3 Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue of $11.4B

Reports Q3: Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue of $11.4B, up 34% year over year, with servers and networking revenue of $7.4B, up 58%. Client Solutions Group revenue of $12.1B, down 1% year over year, with commercial client revenue up 3% at $10.1B.

