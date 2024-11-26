Dell Technologies reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.15, consensus $2.06

Reports Q3 revenue $24.4B, consensus $24.72B. “We continued to build on our AI leadership and momentum, delivering combined ISG and CSG revenue of $23.5 billion, up 13% year over year,” said Yvonne McGill, chief financial officer, Dell Technologies (DELL). “Our continued focus on profitability resulted in EPS growth that outpaced revenue growth, and we again delivered strong cash performance.”

