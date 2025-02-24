News & Insights

Markets
DELL

Dell Technologies Reports After the Close on 2/27 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

February 24, 2025 — 02:54 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) DELL next earnings date is projected to be 2/27 after the close, with earnings estimates of $2.51/share on $24.53 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Dell Technologies earnings history looks like this:

PeriodEarnings DateEarnings
Q3 202511/26/20242.150
Q2 20258/29/20241.890
Q1 20255/30/20241.270
Q4 20242/29/20242.200
Q3 202411/30/20231.880

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Dell Technologies has options available that expire February 28th.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the DELL options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

Dell Technologies's current dividend yield is 1.51%, with the following Dell Technologies Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

Also see:

 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Past Earnings
 Funds Holding RMR
 MKTX MACD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Past Earnings-> Funds Holding RMR-> MKTX MACD-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DELL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.