Dell Technologies Reports After the Close on 2/27 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) DELL next earnings date is projected to be 2/27 after the close, with earnings estimates of $2.51/share on $24.53 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Dell Technologies earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q3 2025 11/26/2024 2.150 Q2 2025 8/29/2024 1.890 Q1 2025 5/30/2024 1.270 Q4 2024 2/29/2024 2.200 Q3 2024 11/30/2023 1.880

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Dell Technologies has options available that expire February 28th.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the DELL options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

Dell Technologies's current dividend yield is 1.51%, with the following Dell Technologies Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

