Dell Technologies Q2 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?

The Zacks Computer and Technology Sector has fallen under tough times in 2022 amid a hawkish Fed, down nearly 25% YTD. Over the last month, however, the sector has gained a solid 4.4%, almost outperforming the general market.

A widely-recognized company residing in the sector, Dell Technologies DELL, is on deck to unveil Q2 earnings on Thursday, August 25th, after market close.

Dell Technologies is a provider of information technology solutions, with a vast product catalog ranging from PCs, smartphones, servers, TVs, and information security devices, to name a few.

In addition, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) with an overall VGM Score of an A.

How are things looking for the tech giant heading into the print? Let’s take a closer look.

Share Performance & Valuation

Year-to-date, it’s been a bumpy road for DELL shares, down more than 15% and underperforming the general market by a wide margin.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, buyers have really stepped up over the last month, with shares tacking on 7% in value and easily outperforming the S&P 500.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DELL shares trade at enticing valuation levels, as displayed by its Style Score of an A for Value. The company’s 7.8X forward earnings multiple resides on the low side, well below its five-year median of 9.5X and representing a massive 67% discount relative to its Zacks Sector.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quarterly Estimates

Analysts have been primarily bearish in their earnings outlook for the quarter to be reported, with two negative estimate revisions hitting the tape. The Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $1.63 reflects a 27% drop-off in quarterly earnings year-over-year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, the company’s top-line is in much better shape – DELL is forecasted to have generated $26.5 billion in revenue throughout the quarter, good enough for a marginal 1.4% Y/Y uptick.

Quarterly Performance & Market Reactions

Dell Technologies has consistently exceeded bottom-line estimates, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in eight of its previous ten quarters. Just in its latest print, the company registered a rock-solid 33% bottom-line beat.

Top-line results have been even more remarkable – DELL has chained together ten consecutive revenue beats. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The market has primarily reacted negatively in response to DELL’s quarterly results, with shares moving downwards following four of the company’s last six quarterly prints.

Putting Everything Together

DELL shares have struggled in 2022, but they’ve posted market-beating returns over the last month.

In addition, shares trade at attractive valuation levels, well below their five-year median and nowhere near their Zacks Sector average.

Analysts have primarily been bearish in their outlook for the quarter, and estimates reflect a declining bottom-line and an increasing top-line.

Furthermore, the company has consistently exceeded quarterly estimates, but the market hasn’t reacted favorably historically following the prints.

Heading into the release, Dell Technologies DELL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) with an Earnings ESP Score of -1.6%.



