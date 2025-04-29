Dell Technologies' Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Round Rock, Texas-based Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is an information technology solutions company that designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services. Valued at a market cap of $65.9 billion, the company offers laptops, desktops, peripherals, servers, storage, and cloud computing software and serves a broad customer base ranging from individual consumers and small businesses to large enterprises and government institutions. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Thursday, May 29.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this computer hardware company to report a profit of $1.47 per share, up 41.4% from $1.04 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has a promising trajectory of consistently beating Wall Street’s earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4 2025, DELL’s adjusted EPS of $2.68 topped the forecasted figure by 5.9%.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect DELL to report a profit of $7.94 per share, up 6.2% from $7.48 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 14% year-over-year to $9.05 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of DELL have declined 24.5% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 8.4% rise, and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) nearly 4.2% uptick over the same time frame.

On Feb. 27, DELL’s shares fell 6.8% after its Q4 earnings release, mainly because of its revenue of $23.9 billion falling short of the consensus estimates by 3%. This shortfall can be attributed to a 4.7% year-over-year decline in its services revenue. Nonetheless, on the brighter side, its top line grew 7.2% from the year-ago quarter, driven by a notable 11.8% rise in its product revenue to $18 billion. Moreover, its adjusted EPS of $2.68 improved by 18.1% compared to the year-ago quarter and came in 5.9% above Wall Street’s expectations.

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about DELL’s stock, with a “Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 20 analysts covering the stock, 15 recommend "Strong Buy," two suggest “Moderate Buy,” and three indicate “Hold.” The mean price target for DELL is $128.47, which indicates a 36% potential upside from the current levels.

