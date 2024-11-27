Dell Technologies price target raised to $115 from $106 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Tim Long raised the firm’s price target on Dell Technologies (DELL) to $115 from $106 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company reported a slight miss in revenues with better margins, and guidance was a little light, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Dell’s artificial intelligence server revenues were in-line, but guided slightly lower into the January quarter despite positive comments around the pipeline while PCs remain weak.

