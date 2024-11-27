Dell Technologies price target raised to $115 from $106 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Tim Long raised the firm’s price target on Dell Technologies (DELL) to $115 from $106 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company reported a slight miss in revenues with better margins, and guidance was a little light, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Dell’s artificial intelligence server revenues were in-line, but guided slightly lower into the January quarter despite positive comments around the pipeline while PCs remain weak.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DELL:
- Dell Technologies Reports Strong Q3 Fiscal 2025 Results
- Closing Bell Movers: Ambarella surges after earnings
- Dell Technologies says expects multiple tailwinds that support growth in FY26
- Dell Technologies sees Q4 EPS $2.50 +/- 10c, consensus $2.64
- Dell Technologies sees FY25 EPS $7.81, consensus $7.86
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.