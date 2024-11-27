Dell Technologies price target lowered to $150 from $155 at Mizuho

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh lowered the firm’s price target on Dell Technologies (DELL) to $150 from $155 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the earnings report. The firm still sees Dell as well-positioned with its artificial intelligence server share and PC refresh cycle tailwinds into 2025.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DELL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.