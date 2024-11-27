News & Insights

Dell Technologies price target lowered to $150 from $155 at Mizuho

November 27, 2024 — 10:40 am EST

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh lowered the firm’s price target on Dell Technologies (DELL) to $150 from $155 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the earnings report. The firm still sees Dell as well-positioned with its artificial intelligence server share and PC refresh cycle tailwinds into 2025.

