Dell Technologies price target lowered to $150 from $155 at Mizuho

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh lowered the firm’s price target on Dell Technologies (DELL) to $150 from $155 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the earnings report. The firm still sees Dell as well-positioned with its artificial intelligence server share and PC refresh cycle tailwinds into 2025.
