Dell Technologies price target lowered to $142 from $144 at Deutsche Bank

December 02, 2024 — 06:05 am EST

Deutsche Bank lowered the firm’s price target on Dell Technologies (DELL) to $142 from $144 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm updated forecasts post the company’s Q3 results. It views last week’s double-digit pull back post the results as a buying opportunity, given its view that the fundamental catalysts across the business remain intact, and are more deferred “than anything.”

