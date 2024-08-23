Dell Technologies Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Dell Technologies.

Looking at options history for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 28% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $482,740 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $771,187.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $150.0 for Dell Technologies over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Dell Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Dell Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $70.0 to $150.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Dell Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $25.2 $24.9 $24.9 $95.00 $149.4K 425 80 DELL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $29.5 $29.3 $29.3 $140.00 $117.2K 167 40 DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $3.7 $3.0 $3.05 $120.00 $91.5K 1.3K 15 DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $5.2 $4.9 $5.1 $120.00 $89.2K 5.2K 619 DELL PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $8.8 $8.5 $8.6 $110.00 $86.0K 2.8K 163

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Dell Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Dell Technologies Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 2,119,135, the DELL's price is up by 2.32%, now at $111.51. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 6 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Dell Technologies

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $140.4.

In a positive move, an analyst from Barclays has upgraded their rating to Equal-Weight and adjusted the price target to $97. An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $155. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Dell Technologies, targeting a price of $140. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $160. An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Dell Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.