Dell Technologies Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DELL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 32 extraordinary options activities for Dell Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 21% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $929,342, and 18 are calls, amounting to $2,567,068.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $150.0 for Dell Technologies over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Dell Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Dell Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $80.0 to $150.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Dell Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $8.1 $7.8 $8.0 $100.00 $787.2K 2.8K 34 DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $30.6 $28.3 $29.0 $100.00 $435.0K 72 150 DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.2 $12.0 $12.2 $140.00 $300.1K 2.7K 249 DELL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $11.2 $11.0 $11.1 $90.00 $222.0K 2.6K 474 DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $27.6 $25.7 $27.33 $90.00 $218.1K 595 81

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell is vertically integrated but has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Dell Technologies's Current Market Status With a volume of 6,048,314, the price of DELL is down -4.85% at $93.42. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Dell Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

