Dell Technologies Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Dell Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) revealed 25 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 56% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 19 were puts, with a value of $1,728,942, and 6 were calls, valued at $245,201.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $230.0 for Dell Technologies over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dell Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dell Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.7 $4.4 $4.58 $85.00 $458.0K 504 1.0K DELL PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/26/24 $26.3 $25.9 $25.9 $152.50 $259.0K 379 101 DELL PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/09/24 $23.1 $22.4 $23.1 $150.00 $231.0K 19 100 DELL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $102.9 $101.1 $102.9 $230.00 $144.0K 14 0 DELL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $23.1 $22.9 $23.1 $150.00 $85.5K 535 79

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell is vertically integrated but has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Dell Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Dell Technologies With a trading volume of 2,360,514, the price of DELL is down by -0.71%, reaching $127.38. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 37 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Dell Technologies

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $165.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Dell Technologies, targeting a price of $165.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Dell Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

