Dell Technologies options imply 6.7% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Dell Technologies (DELL) is 1.2x normal with calls leading puts 5:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.7%, or $9.61, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 6.0%.

