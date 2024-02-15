Dell Technologies, Nokia Announce Extension Of Partnership - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dell Technologies (DELL) and Nokia (NOK) announced the extension of a strategic partnership. Nokia will adopt Dell as its preferred infrastructure partner for existing Nokia AirFrame customers, offering Dell's technology as the infrastructure of choice for telecom cloud deployments. Nokia and Dell will help transition AirFrame customers over time to Dell's broad infrastructure portfolio, including Dell PowerEdge servers. Also, The Nokia Digital Automation Cloud private wireless solution will become Dell's preferred private wireless platform for enterprise customers' edge use cases.

The companies will collaborate on platform and application testing and lifecycle management in the Dell Open Telecom Ecosystem Lab. The companies plan to certify workloads on Dell Telecom Infrastructure Blocks that support Nokia Cloud offerings, while also continuing to collaborate on OEM engagements.

