Dell Technologies Inc.'s (NYSE:DELL) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 61% Above Its Share Price

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's the estimated valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$6.22b US$7.07b US$7.57b US$7.62b US$8.84b US$9.52b US$10.0b US$10.5b US$10.8b US$11.2b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x6 Analyst x6 Analyst x4 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 5.35% Est @ 4.34% Est @ 3.64% Est @ 3.14% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.0% US$5.7k US$6.0k US$5.8k US$5.4k US$5.8k US$5.7k US$5.5k US$5.3k US$5.0k US$4.7k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$55b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$11b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (9.0%– 2.0%) = US$163b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$163b÷ ( 1 + 9.0%)10= US$69b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$124b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$101, the company appears quite good value at a 38% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important assumptions

NYSE:DELL Discounted Cash Flow May 10th 2021

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Dell Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.481. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Dell Technologies, we've compiled three relevant factors you should further research:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Dell Technologies (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does DELL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

