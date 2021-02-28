Dell Technologies Inc. Just Recorded A 26% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

As you might know, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) recently reported its yearly numbers. Revenues were US$94b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$4.22, an impressive 26% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:DELL Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Dell Technologies' 16 analysts is for revenues of US$97.9b in 2022, which would reflect a modest 3.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to crater 26% to US$3.25 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$94.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.17 in 2022. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a great increase in earnings per share in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 7.4% to US$86.61per share. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Dell Technologies at US$101 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$72.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Dell Technologies' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 3.9%, compared to a historical growth rate of 12% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 5.4% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Dell Technologies is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Dell Technologies following these results. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Dell Technologies analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Dell Technologies you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

