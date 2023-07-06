Dell Technologies Inc - Class C (DELL) Price Target Increased by 8.90% to 54.07

The average one-year price target for Dell Technologies Inc - Class C (NYSE:DELL) has been revised to 54.07 / share. This is an increase of 8.90% from the prior estimate of 49.65 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.45 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.26% from the latest reported closing price of 54.21 / share.

Dell Technologies Inc - Class C Declares $0.37 Dividend

On June 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 25, 2023 will receive the payment on August 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

At the current share price of $54.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.73%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.84%, the lowest has been 1.34%, and the highest has been 8.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.24 (n=212).

The current dividend yield is 0.90 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dell Technologies Inc - Class C. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DELL is 0.17%, an increase of 3.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.63% to 210,255K shares. The put/call ratio of DELL is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 18,473K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,218K shares, representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 4.51% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 12,982K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,121K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,494K shares, representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 12.27% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 5,977K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,054K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 0.38% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 5,193K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,522K shares, representing an increase of 12.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Dell Technologies Background Information

Dell Technologies helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

