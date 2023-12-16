Dell Technologies Inc - Class C (DELL) Price Target Increased by 5.35% to 81.67

The average one-year price target for Dell Technologies Inc - Class C (NYSE:DELL) has been revised to 81.67 / share. This is an increase of 5.35% from the prior estimate of 77.52 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 53.53 to a high of 93.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.03% from the latest reported closing price of 71.62 / share.

Dell Technologies Inc - Class C Declares $0.37 Dividend

On September 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 24, 2023 received the payment on November 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

At the current share price of $71.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.07%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.69%, the lowest has been 1.34%, and the highest has been 8.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.27 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.28 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1221 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dell Technologies Inc - Class C. This is an increase of 102 owner(s) or 9.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DELL is 0.27%, an increase of 43.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.27% to 221,249K shares. The put/call ratio of DELL is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 10,974K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,564K shares, representing a decrease of 50.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 14.81% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 9,378K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,783K shares, representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 50.68% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,727K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,805K shares, representing a decrease of 35.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 5.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,515K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,592K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 30.82% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 7,051K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,894K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 29.48% over the last quarter.

Dell Technologies Background Information

Dell Technologies helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

