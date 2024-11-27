Dell Technologies falls -12.4%

Dell Technologies (DELL) is down -12.4%, or -$17.52 to $124.22.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DELL:
- Morning Movers: Symbotic sinks following delay of 1oK filing
- Morgan Stanley would be buyers of Dell post-earnings
- Dell Technologies price target raised to $155 from $140 at Melius Research
- Dell Technologies price target lowered to $156 from $160 at Citi
- Dell Technologies price target raised to $115 from $106 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.