DELL TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $DELL Reports Quarterly Earnings

DELL TECHNOLOGIES ($DELL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $2.68 per share, beating estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $23,931,000,000, missing estimates of $25,049,433,900 by $-1,118,433,900.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

DELL TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $DELL stock on the open market 201 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 201 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DELL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL S DELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 30,000,000 shares for an estimated $3,503,473,267 .

. IV (GP), L.L.C. SLTA has made 0 purchases and 75 sales selling 2,954,775 shares for an estimated $364,748,433 .

. WILLIAM F SCANNELL (Pres., Glob. Sales & Cust. Ops) sold 42,595 shares for an estimated $4,995,967

YVONNE MCGILL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $3,049,753 .

. LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. SILVER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,496 shares for an estimated $885,727 .

. RADAKOVICH LYNN VOJVODICH has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,625 shares for an estimated $450,790.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 702 institutional investors add shares of DELL TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 642 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DELL TECHNOLOGIES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DELL stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DELL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/28.

on 01/28. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.

on 01/02 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/07, 10/04 and 0 sales.

