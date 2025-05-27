DELL TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Preview: Recent $DELL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DELL TECHNOLOGIES ($DELL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $23,571,043,238 and earnings of $1.72 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $DELL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

DELL TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $DELL stock on the open market 162 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 162 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DELL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IV (GP), L.L.C. SLTA has made 0 purchases and 75 sales selling 2,954,775 shares for an estimated $364,748,433 .

. YVONNE MCGILL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 16,000 shares for an estimated $1,892,967 .

. LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. SILVER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,496 shares for an estimated $885,727 .

. RADAKOVICH LYNN VOJVODICH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,175 shares for an estimated $261,000 .

. BRUNILDA RIOS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 926 shares for an estimated $86,386

DELL TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 698 institutional investors add shares of DELL TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 665 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DELL TECHNOLOGIES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DELL stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DELL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 04/04 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 04/04 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.

on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/28.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DELL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

