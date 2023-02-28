Dell Technologies (DELL) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Dell Technologies DELL is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 2.



Dell expects fiscal fourth-quarter revenues of $23-$24 billion, suggesting a 16% decline on a year-over-year basis at the mid-point. Earnings are expected between $1.50 and $1.80 per share, indicating a 4% decline on a year-over-year basis at the mid-point.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $22.82 billion, suggesting an 18.51% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.64 per share, indicating a 4.65% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for earnings has declined 1.8% in the past 30 days.



Dell's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.09% on average.

Let's see how things have shaped up for DELL before this announcement.

Factors to Watch

Dell is expected to have benefited from the ongoing digital transformation and strong demand environment in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, unfavorable foreign exchange is expected to have been a headwind. Dell expects a 500-basis-point impact on revenues.



Challenging macroeconomic conditions are expected to have hurt Infrastructure Solutions Group’s (ISG) growth in the to-be-reported quarter. IT purchase delay is expected to have hurt the top line. Dell expects ISG revenues to remain flat.



Nevertheless, Client Solutions Group revenues are expected to have suffered from declining PC demand, both in the customer and enterprise business segments.



Per Gartner, worldwide PC shipments in the fourth quarter of 2022 witnessed a year-over-year decrease of 28.5%, reaching 65.292 million units. Dell was ranked the third among all PC vendors, trailing Lenovo LNVGY and HP HPQ, but beating Apple AAPL.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company shipped 10.884 million units, witnessing a 37% year-over-year decline in the fourth quarter of 2022, per the Gartner report. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Lenovo, HP and Apple shipped 15.663 million, 13.216 million and 7.011 million units, respectively.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

