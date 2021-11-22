Dell Technologies (DELL) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Dell Technologies DELL is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 23.



The company expects revenue growth to be above its quarterly sequential growth pattern in the third quarter versus an expected 2% decline.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $27.36 billion, suggesting a16.3% surge from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for quarterly earnings is pegged at $2.33 per share, indicating a 14.8% rise from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings has been stable in the past 30 days.



Dell's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.01%, on average.



Let's see how things have shaped up for Dell before this announcement.

Factors to Watch

Although the pandemic and the global chip shortage are leading to unpredictability in the technology sector, Dell Technologies is expected to have witnessed a strong consumer demand for notebooks, laptops and personal computers.



Per Gartner, worldwide PC shipments in third-quarter 2021 witnessed a year-over-year increase of 3.9%, reaching 86.7 million units. Dell was ranked third, according to IDC, among all PC vendors in its latest third-quarter report.



With the increasing availability of COVID-19 vaccines, educational and consumer spending has shifted from the category of PCs to other priorities.



As educational institutions are reopening, the immediate need for laptops and PCs in this category has declined. Owing to the economic recovery in some regions and workers’ return to offices, the business PC demand remains strong.



Dell expects operating income to increase 1-2% sequentially on an absolute-dollar basis.

Q3 Highlights

In October, Dell Technologies introduced its new telecom software services and solutions. These solutions are expected to help communications service providers to accelerate their open, cloud-native network deployments and create revenue opportunities.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Dell Technologies has an Earnings ESP of -2.44% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Here are some other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Splunk SPLK has an Earnings ESP of +8.74% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Splunk has declined 22% year to date compared with the Zacks Internet Software industry’s fall of 11.1% and the Computer & Technology sector’s return of 28.5%.



CrowdStrike CRWD has an Earnings ESP of +0.92% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



CrowdStrike’s shares have increased 17% year to date against the Zacks Internet Software industry’s decline of 11.1%. CRWD has underperformed the Computer & Technology sector’s return of 28.5% year to date.



Coupa Software COUP has an Earnings ESP of +33.33% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Coupa Softwares’ shares have declined 39.2% year to date compared with the Zacks Internet Software industry’s fall of 11.1%. COUP has underperformed the Computer & Technology sector’s return of 28.4% year to date.

