Dell Technologies (DELL) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Dell Technologies DELL is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 25.



Dell expects second-quarter revenues in the range of $26.1-$27.1 billion, suggesting 10% growth on a year-over-year basis at the midpoint. Earnings are expected between $1.55 and $1.70 per share, suggesting 10% growth on a year-over-year basis at the midpoint.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $26.50 billion, suggesting 1.39% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.63 per share, indicating a 27.23% decline from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings has been steady in the past 30 days.



Dell's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters but missed the same in the remaining one. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.13%, on average.



Let's see how things have shaped up for DELL before this announcement.

Factors to Watch

Although the global chip shortage and supply-chain constraints are leading to unpredictability in the technology sector, Dell is expected to have benefited from the ongoing digital transformation and strong demand environment in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, unfavorable foreign exchange is expected to have been a headwind.



Dell is expected to have benefited from strong growth in servers and networking revenues in the to-be-reported quarter. IT spending is now expected to be higher for servers and networking, as well as storage solutions. This is expected to have benefited Infrastructure Solutions Group revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.



Nevertheless, Client Solutions Group revenues are expected to have suffered from a declining PC demand.



Per IDC, worldwide PC shipments in the second quarter of 2022 witnessed a year-over-year decrease of 15.3%, reaching 71.3 million units. Dell was ranked third among all PC vendors trailing Lenovo LNVGY and HP HPQ, but beating Apple AAPL.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) shipped 13.2 million units, witnessing a 5.3% year-over-year decline in the second quarter of 2022, per the IDC report. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Lenovo, HP and Apple shipped 17.5 million, 13.5 million and 4.8 million, respectively.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



