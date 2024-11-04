Dell Technologies (DELL) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest market close, Dell Technologies (DELL) reached $129.85, with a -0.78% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.33%.

The the stock of computer and technology services provider has risen by 8.68% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dell Technologies in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 26, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.05, showcasing a 9.04% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.63 billion, up 10.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.85 per share and a revenue of $97.5 billion, demonstrating changes of +10.1% and +10.26%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Dell Technologies boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Dell Technologies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.22, so one might conclude that Dell Technologies is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that DELL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.21. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computer - Micro Computers industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.8.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, positioning it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.