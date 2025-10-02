Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Dell Technologies (DELL) closed at $147.37, marking a -1.54% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.39%.

The stock of computer and technology services provider has risen by 20.69% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.94%.

The upcoming earnings release of Dell Technologies will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 25, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.48, showcasing a 15.35% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $27.13 billion, indicating a 11.33% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.54 per share and a revenue of $107.45 billion, demonstrating changes of +17.2% and +12.43%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% higher. Dell Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Dell Technologies is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.68. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.01.

Investors should also note that DELL has a PEG ratio of 0.93 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Computer - Micro Computers industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 17, this industry ranks in the top 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

