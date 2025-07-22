Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Dell Technologies (DELL) closed at $124.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.59% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the computer and technology services provider had gained 9.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 9.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.88%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dell Technologies in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 28, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.28, reflecting a 20.63% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $29.21 billion, indicating a 16.72% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

DELL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.45 per share and revenue of $104.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.09% and +8.84%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.16% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Dell Technologies presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dell Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.65 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.32.

We can additionally observe that DELL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.95. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Micro Computers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, positioning it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

