Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Dell Technologies (DELL) ended the recent trading session at $135.90, demonstrating a -0.08% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.4% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.28%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the computer and technology services provider had gained 8.24% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.62% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Dell Technologies will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 26, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.05, up 9.04% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.53 billion, up 10.25% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.84 per share and a revenue of $97.22 billion, indicating changes of +9.96% and +9.95%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Dell Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.03% downward. Right now, Dell Technologies possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dell Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.34. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.72.

We can additionally observe that DELL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.26. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Computer - Micro Computers was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.75 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

