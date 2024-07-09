Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Dell Technologies (DELL) closed at $145.74, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

The the stock of computer and technology services provider has risen by 10.21% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.34%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dell Technologies in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.72, down 1.15% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $24.06 billion, showing a 4.91% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.82 per share and a revenue of $96.76 billion, indicating changes of +9.68% and +9.43%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Dell Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Dell Technologies is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.28, so one might conclude that Dell Technologies is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that DELL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.58. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Computers - IT Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.05 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

