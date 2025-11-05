Is Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Dell Technologies (DELL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Dell Technologies is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 604 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dell Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, DELL has returned 34.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 26.4% on average. This means that Dell Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Advantest Corp. (ATEYY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 142.7%.

In Advantest Corp.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Dell Technologies is a member of the Computer - Micro Computers industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.3% so far this year, so DELL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Advantest Corp., however, belongs to the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry. Currently, this 5-stock industry is ranked #168. The industry has moved +16.2% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Dell Technologies and Advantest Corp. as they could maintain their solid performance.

