Is Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Dell Technologies (DELL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Dell Technologies is one of 617 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Dell Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, DELL has moved about 46.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 23.5% on average. This means that Dell Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Ceragon Networks (CRNT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 34.7%.

The consensus estimate for Ceragon Networks' current year EPS has increased 33.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Dell Technologies is a member of the Computer - Micro Computers industry, which includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 17.8% so far this year, meaning that DELL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Ceragon Networks falls under the Wireless Non-US industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #60. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.1%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Dell Technologies and Ceragon Networks. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

