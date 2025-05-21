Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Moves -1.24%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dell Technologies (DELL) closed at $112.81, marking a -1.24% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.61% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the computer and technology services provider had gained 35.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 18.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 12.65%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dell Technologies in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 29, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.70, signifying a 33.86% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.1 billion, up 3.85% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.82 per share and revenue of $101.13 billion, indicating changes of +8.35% and +5.82%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.55% lower within the past month. Dell Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Dell Technologies is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.95. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.58, so one might conclude that Dell Technologies is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that DELL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.07. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Micro Computers industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.69.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, placing it within the bottom 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

