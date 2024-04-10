Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know

Dell Technologies (DELL) closed the most recent trading day at $123.37, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.84%.

The computer and technology services provider's stock has climbed by 8.97% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.78%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dell Technologies in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 30, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.20, signifying an 8.4% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.75 billion, up 3.96% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.64 per share and a revenue of $93.7 billion, representing changes of +7.15% and +5.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Dell Technologies. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Dell Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Dell Technologies is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.19. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 25.64.

We can also see that DELL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Computers - IT Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.3.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 62, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

