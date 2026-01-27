Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Dell Technologies (DELL) ended the recent trading session at $114.66, demonstrating a -1.1% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the computer and technology services provider had lost 9.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.38%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dell Technologies in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 26, 2026. On that day, Dell Technologies is projected to report earnings of $3.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $31.96 billion, up 33.56% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.97 per share and a revenue of $112.05 billion, representing changes of +22.48% and +17.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.22% upward. At present, Dell Technologies boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Dell Technologies is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.63. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.86 for its industry.

Investors should also note that DELL has a PEG ratio of 0.71 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computer - Micro Computers industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.55.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, positioning it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DELL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.